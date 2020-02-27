The Jackson County Community Outreach (JCCO) has announced the appointment of Joe Hicks, District Manager-Jefferson, Jackson EMC and Yolanda Cornelius, IT and Finance Manager, TJX HomeGoods Distribution, Jefferson to the JCCO Advisory Committee effective February 13, 2020.
"Both appointees fill some committee vacancies and bring some needed experience to allow the JCCO to serve our community," states JCCO president Jim Scott.
The purpose of the Advisory Committee is to make recommendations, provide information and expertise to the board of directors so as to help increase the organization's visibility, prestige, influence and reach.
The present Advisory Committee members are: Anderson "Andy" Byers, retired Superintendent, Jackson County Schools; Tim Cornelison, Chief Mortgage Originator, United Community Bank; and Jerry Wise, Administrator, Northridge Medical Center.
The joint 2020 JCCO Leadership Retreat, facilitated by UGA Fanning Institute is planned for August 15, 2020.
