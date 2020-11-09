All men are invited to a Fellowship Breakfast at Jackson County Baptist Church Activities Building Saturday, November 14, at 8 a.m The building is located on the church Property at 79 Memorial Drive, Jefferson.
Also the church will be enjoying their 10th nniversary on Sunday , November 15. There will be no Sunday School that day. Church services will begin at 10 a.m. with special music. Brother Jack Lawson, Pastor Emeritus, will be preaching that morning. Lunch wiil follow in the Fellowship Bulding. RSVP if you plan to stay for lunch. There will be no evening service on the 14.
The church will also be holding their Annual Thanksgiving Dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday, November 22. Bring your favorite soup, sandwiches and desserts and join us for a sweet time of food, fun and fellowship. There will be no evening services that day.
Questions concerning activities of the church should be directed to Pastor Booher at 706-367-1838.
