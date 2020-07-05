Jackson County Baptist Church will be observing its 10th anniversary on July 12 at 10 a.m.
The guest speaker for the service will be founding pastor Jack Lawson. There will be special music by Stanley Pierce and a nursery will be provided.
There will be no Sunday School that day.
A meal will be provided following the morning service and everyone is invited to attend.
There will be no evening service that day.
