The Jackson County School System kicked off Teacher Appreciation Week with a gift basket, delivered personally by Superintendent Dr. April Howard to each school in the system.
The gift basket, filled with snacks and candy for teachers, also included hand-written notes from each member of the board of education.
“The teaching profession contributes more to the future of our society than any other single profession,” said Don Clerici, chairman of the Jackson County Board of Education. “With the challenges of the past year, our teachers have been asked to do more than ever before. I am so very thankful for their dedication to our children and their hard work.”
