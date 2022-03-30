Jackson-Empower FFA members volunteered their time to improve the quality of life for members of THE community through the annual MLK Day of Service.
Due to inclement weather, the MLK service day was moved to March 26. FFA members donated their time at the Advantage Behavioral Health Services Creative Living Center in Commerce.
After a brief orientation about the services provided at the facility, members got busy preparing raised beds for spring planting and staining the floor of the common areas of the building.
“This was a great opportunity for us to connect with our community and make a difference in the lives of those who come here each day," said chapter vice president, Jesse Chronic.
Members attending the day of service were: Karlie Ferguson, Makenzie Engebreston, Shelby Pruett, Jesse Chronic, Michael Howard, Joseph Ledford and Maggie Strickland.
