The Jackson Trail Christian School FFA recently competed in the State Junior Forestry Career Development Event held at the Georgia FFA Center in Covington. The team placed fourth with stiff competition from eleven other teams that made it to the championship finals from across the state.
Xander Roberts was the high individual for Jackson Trail placing 6th. Timber Stand Improvement, Tree Identification, Timber Cruising, and Compass were the four skills that each member had to perform.
All four members worked as a group during the fifth part of competition that consisted of a team activity. JTCS Forestry team members secured the spot to compete at state after placing first in the Area 2 competition at The University of Georgia in January.
