Jackson County Community Outreach interviewed 43 applicants from all four county high schools for its annual traditional and technical school scholarship program. This year, the organization will award up to $26,000 in scholarships.
“This year, we received a record number of applications, especially for our competitive technical scholarships,” said Kay Shanahan, chair of the JCCO scholarship committee.
The interview committee included JCCO board members Shanahan and Jasmine Perkins, member Patricia Gilliam, and volunteers Linda Foster, Mike Sebring, and Charlotte Massey, who were supported by JCCO members Jeffrey Damons, Charlotte Johnson, Alice Rucker, and Gene Gilliam.
“Every year, we are so proud of the students graduating from the Jackson County, Commerce, and Jefferson school systems,” said Shanahan. “These students are going to become leaders and, hopefully, return to share their knowledge and passions with Jackson County.”
Funded applicants will be notified by in mid-April.
Jackson County Community Outreach was founded in 1998 to foster a better community through education and skill-building. Since 1999, the organization has awarded more than 250 scholarships, totaling nearly $300,000.
To learn more and support the work of Jackson County Community Outreach, visit us online at https://jccoscholarships.org/.
