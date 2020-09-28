The Jackson County Sheriff's Office will hold the sixth annual Jeepin for the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes fundraiser on Oct. 24.
The first 20 to register by Oct. 9, the driver will get a T-shirt. Registration begins at 8 a.m. on the day of the ride. The ride will leave Beef O Brady's, Jefferson, at 10 a.m. and travel to Nichols Campground, 685 Tallulah River Road, Clayton, in Rabun County, where there will be lunch and door prizes.
The cost is $25 per jeep. All proceeds go to the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes.
"The Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes needs us now more than ever," organizers state. "Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there have been many cancelled events that provide these children the necessities to receive the care they so desperately need. We decided to have this ride simply because it is very easy to social distance and safely have some fun. Come out and join us to support these wonderful youth homes."
