Ethan Mathewson has been nominated to the prestigious Congress of Future Medical Leaders. He will be a delegate for Georgia when the organization meets later this year.
When the Congress of Future Medical Leaders meets, students will be mentored by leaders in science, including several Nobel Prize winners, a former United States Surgeon General and other dignitaries.
Ethan is a ninth grader at Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.