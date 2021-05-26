Jackson County Schools will participate in the Seamless Summer Feeding program. Service will begin on Tuesday, June 1, and will end on Wednesday, July 23.
No cost "grab and go meals" will be provided to children. There are no income requirements. All children ages 18 or younger are eligible to participate.
Meals will be available Mondays through Thursdays at the following locations and times:
•South Jackson Elementary School, 1630 New Kings Bridge Road, Athens, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
•Oak Grove, 1630 New Kings Bridge Road, Athens, 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
•Rock Forge Road,101 White Trail, Arcade, 11:30 a.m. to noon.
•Ivey Plantation, 56 Pine Ridge, Nicholson, 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.
•Fox Chase, 503 Jim David Road, Nicholson, 10:35 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.
•Short Cut New Harmony Church, 11:15 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.
•Harold S. Swindle Public Library, 5466 Highway 441 South, Nicholson, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
•Maysville Elementary, 9270 Highway 82 Spur, Maysville, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
•Pleasant Acres, 30 Hale Road, Maysville, 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
•Quality Foods, 3185 Maysville Road, Commerce, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
•North Jackson Elementary School, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
•Pleasant Hill area, 1 Pendergrass, 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
•Harden Terrace, 160 Storey Lane, Jefferson, 11:30 a.m. to noon.
•Crestwood Mobile Homes, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
•Ashworth Mobile Home Park, 935 Homer Road, Commerce, 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
•Bellview Homes, 108 Bellview Homes, Commerce, 11:25 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
•Commerce Library, 1344 South Broad Street, Commerce, noon to 12:30 p.m.
Pick up locations Mondays through Fridays will also be at East Jackson Comprehensive High School., located at 1435 Hoods Mill Road, Commerce, from 10 a.m. to noon at the back loading dock area.
Meal packages will include breakfast and lunch for each day. A two-day meal package will be offered on Thursdays. There will be on deliveries on July 2 and July 5.
