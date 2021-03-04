Hearings are coming up later this month on a proposed subdivision on Hoyt Wood Rd. at Ednaville Rd.
Old Norcross Investments, Inc., is requesting to annex and zone a number of parcels, totaling approximately 55 acres. Developers are requesting an R-3 zoning with plans to construct a 106-home subdivision.
"Homes within the planning residential community will be constructed with a minimum of 2,000 square feet per dwelling unit," according to the letter of intent. "The facade of the homes will be constructed with accents of brick, stacked stone, cedar shake, stucco or fiber cement siding."
Double garages are planned at each residence.
One access entrance is proposed along Ednaville Rd. with "multiple entrances from Hoyt Wood Rd."
The Braselton Planning Commission will hear the request on Monday, March 22, at 7 p.m. A second hearing is planned at the Braselton Town Council meeting on Thursday, April 8, at 4 p.m. Both will be held in the courtroom of the Police and Municipal Court building on Hwy. 53.
