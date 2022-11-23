A few more townhomes will be coming into Hoschton.
The Hoschton City Council on Monday (Nov. 21) approved an 18-townhome development on 2.37 acres on Henry St.
With a 5-1 vote, the council granted a rezoning from R-4 single family urban residential district (conditional) to multiple family residential district for the property to allow for the project. New council member Debbie Martin voted in opposition.
The applicant, George Flanigan, sought to build 24 townhomes, but a condition of approval limited the number of units to 18. Road improvements are included in the conditions.
During public comment, resident Christina Brown cautioned against the approval of more residences. Brown referenced the impending number of townhomes and single-family residences that are either being built or will eventually be added to the city. She said approving more residences will only worsen the city’s traffic problem.
“Traffic is a nightmare," Brown said. "I just think that in general I would request that the council would consider this ever-increasing density. The zoning from single-family to townhomes has been persistent and unrelenting, and I don't think it's good for the city. What's not good for the citizenry is not good for the city."
CONNECTION FEE INCREASES APPROVED
The council adopted a new water connection fee of $3,000, up from $2,250, to help shift water-system costs to developers and prevent city customers from paying higher rates.
City engineer Jerry Hood from EMI said the city will need $8.1 million to serve the next 2,700 homes in Hoschton.
“So what we’d like to do is have our up-front connection fee, capacity fees, commensurate to pay that off without raising the user rates,” Hood said.
Similarly, Mayor Lauren O’Leary said this increase “will help assist us from having to continuously keep raising the prices for water.”
Additionally, Hood said the city will need $9 million to service the next wave of customers for wastewater. This would provide capacity for about 1,800 new homes. Hood said the current $5,000 sewer connection fee “would be commensurate to cover that cost.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved a subdivision regulation amendment requiring homeowners' associations of new subdivisions to pay for streetlight bills.
•approved a city cemetery ordinance amendment restricting what items can be placed around gravesites in a section of the city cemetery. The amendment would prohibit items such as benches, flagpoles, fixtures, inclosed monument shelters, trees and shrubs. Coping — a stone frame outlining of the graves — will be permitted in this section of the cemetery, however. This amendment is part of an effort to clean up the city cemetery. The council previously adopted a similar ordinance for a separate section of the cemetery.
•approved the application of $722,000 — $500,000 of which will come from SPLOST — toward the city’s water system debt. The payment will bring the balance down to $2 million. Interim City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison noted that the debt stood at around $9 million about a decade ago when she began working for the city.
•approved a clerical update to the city’s budget, at the suggestion of the city’s auditor, to add American Relief funding for waterline upgrades to indicate the money has yet to be spent.
•approved $11,217 for layout and stripe lines for Town Center Pkwy. due to 300 townhomes being added along the road.
•approved repairs to the curve on West Jackson Rd. which has been crumbled by heavy truck traffic.
•approved a temporary outdoor alcohol special event permit for Rock Hard Spirits for Hoschton’s Dec. 17 Jingle Mingle and a resolution to allow serving of alcohol at the holiday event.
•approved the final plat for 18 townhomes on Broad St. near the city depot.
•introduced new employee Jessica Green, who will serve as the director of the city’s downtown development authority and will also assist with city administrative duties.
