headstones

These grave markers of Hoschton infants from the 1880s have been missing from the Hoschton cemetery for approximately 20 years. 

Two 1890s-era headstones will return to their respective gravesites in the old section of the Hoschton cemetery after being displaced for approximately 20 years.

The granite markers belong to a pair of Hoschton infants — Will Smith and Russell Smith — who died in the 1890s less than two years apart. Russell passed away on Jan. 18, 1898 while Will died on Nov. 4, 1899.

