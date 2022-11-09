Two 1890s-era headstones will return to their respective gravesites in the old section of the Hoschton cemetery after being displaced for approximately 20 years.
The granite markers belong to a pair of Hoschton infants — Will Smith and Russell Smith — who died in the 1890s less than two years apart. Russell passed away on Jan. 18, 1898 while Will died on Nov. 4, 1899.
The headstones had sat at the city’s water treatment facility for an estimated 15-20 years before lifelong Hoschton resident Shannon Sell, during his time as mayor, took an interest in the gravestones. For years, the markers were something of a mystery for city workers. Sell said he remembered seeing the headstones lying on the sidewalk at the water treatment facility.
“And I’m like what is this?” he said. “And the guys are like, 'Shannon, these things have been here as long as we’ve ever been here.’”
According to Sell, the headstones had been put in a resident’s yard in the Village of Hoschton — likely as part of a prank — before they were turned over to the city.
“The scoop was it was two kids pranking — playing — just doing stupid stuff that kids do, stole them and moved them and put them in somebody’s yard,” Sell said.
The public works department picked up the stones and took them to the water treatment plant.
“Because they didn’t have a clue to where they went,” Sell said.
But recently Sell sought to solve the puzzle.
“I said, ‘This isn’t right,’” he said. “I’m kind of funny about stuff like that.”
He said at some point earlier this year the headstones were moved from the water treatment plant to the old cemetery and propped up against a tree. So he had them sent to the shop at his home. There, he pressure washed and cleaned up the markers.
The washing allowed Sell to decipher the names and information on the stones and discover that the markers belonged to children. He then walked the grounds of the old section of the cemetery, which led to another discovery.
“I just started walking through that old section looking for that family name,” he explained. “And when I found it, I found the mama’s name and I look down and plain as day you can see exactly where these two headstones came from.”
Sell said he’ll look to set the headstones back up in their proper location toward the end of the month. That will include securing the markers with concrete glue.
According to information listed on the markers, Will was the son of W.R. and Annie Lou Smith, while Russell was the son of W. Rus and Lizzie Smith. Sell, whose family roots in Hoschton date back to the 1800s, said he doesn’t know much about the Smith family — whose plot is near his family plot — but is interested in researching possible ties to the Hosch family, which founded the city.
Sell is happy to have the mystery solved.
“I just think that … some kid in heaven is looking down like, ‘They finally put my tombstone back,’” he said. “If it was mine or yours wouldn’t you want somebody to put it back up? I think you would, and I think it’s the right thing to do.”
