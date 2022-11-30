A developer will seek to build 225 apartments, rather than construct condominiums, as part of a proposed planned-unit development on 11.5 acres fronting Industrial Blvd., White St. and Hwy. 53 in Hoschton.
The Hoschton City Council will hold a public hearing over the request on Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the city’s train depot with a potential vote during its Dec. 19 (5:30 p.m.) meeting.
Applicant Ridgeline Land Planning, LLC, and property owner, Winpeacock, LLC, seek to change the zoning conditions of approval for a planned unit development (PUD) for this project from residential condominiums to market-rate Class-A apartments. The applicant also asks to reduce the dwelling sizes of some of the apartment units from the 750 square-foot minimum.
The proposed use for this project is a mixed-use planned-unit development.
The proposed PUD was slated to come before the city council back in August but property owner, Sri Kumar, of Winpeacock, LLC, withdrew the item from the agenda.
In other business, the council will hold public hearings on Dec. 15 over these matters:
•Property owner and applicant Joy Nicole Morrison seeks to rezone 0.36 acres fronting Jefferson Ave. from R-2 (single-family suburban residential district) to MFR (multiple-family residential district) for a duplex.
•Applicant Rochester and Associates and property owner Kolter Land Partners, LLC, seeks four variances reducing the minimum front building setback for Twin Lakes Planned Unit Development (PUD) conditional zonings to allow for single-family dwellings. The requested variances are 15 feet to 10 feet for 0.159 acres at 309 Shasta Ct.; 15 feet to eight feet for 0.182 acres at 108 Champlain Rd.; 15 feet to seven feet for 0.21 acres at 264 Canyon Ferry Way; and 15 feet to eight feet for 0.17 acres at 261 Conroe Ct.
