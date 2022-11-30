A developer will seek to build 225 apartments, rather than construct condominiums, as part of a proposed planned-unit development on 11.5 acres fronting Industrial Blvd., White St. and Hwy. 53 in Hoschton.

The Hoschton City Council will hold a public hearing over the request on Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the city’s train depot with a potential vote during its Dec. 19 (5:30 p.m.) meeting.

