The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a July 25 (7 p.m.) public hearing over an annexation and rezoning request to build 246 homes on just over 91 acres on Hwy. 53 and New Cut Rd. after the project was turned down last year.
The applicant, Abernathy Development Company, LLC, seeks to annex the property into the town and rezone it from agricultural to residential. Both the town’s planning commission and town council denied the project in late 2021.
Abernathy had originally sought an annexation and rezoning for this property in August of 2021 for a 322-lot subdivision, which was later reduced to 246 lots before a November 2021 public hearing.
Citizens speaking against the project cited traffic concerns in their objections.
The planning commission unanimously recommended denial based on its inconsistency with the town’s comprehensive plan for the area, which designates half of the property for commercial use and the other half for medium density residential use for smaller dwellings such as townhomes, duplexes or cottages.
The town council, in early December 2021, then denied the annexation and rezoning request when no council member made a motion to accept it.
The Braselton Town Council will also hold a public hearing over this latest request on Aug. 4 at 4 p.m.
An additional annexation and rezoning request from Abernathy is on hold. It has requested to annex nearly 84 acres on Curk Roberts Rd. into the town and rezone the property from agricultural to residential to build a 56-home subdivision. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners, however, issued a formal objection to the proposal, contending that the road lacks the needed improvements for a subdivision of that size.
The annexation and rezoning request was later removed from the planning commission’s July 25 agenda.
