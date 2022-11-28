A large residential development will be coming to South Hall after recently gaining approval from county leaders.
At its November voting meeting, the Hall County Board of Commissioners (BOC) unanimously passed a rezoning to allow for a 349-unit subdivision planned for 116 acres off Friendship Rd.
The project developer, Scott Puckett, Inc., was granted a rezoning from Agricultural-Residential III to a Planned Residential Development for the project.
Plans call for a mix of 209 single-family residences and 140 townhomes. The single-family homes will range from 2,000 to 2,500 square feet of space, while townhomes would range between 1,600 and 1,800 square feet. Included in the plan is nearly 37 acres of open space. Proposed amenities include an open-air cabana, pool, dog park, open-air covered pavilion, outdoor workout equipment and grilling area. There’s an option of 1,500 feet of four-foot wide walking trails. The density of the project is three units per acre, as recommended by the Hall County Planning Commission.
Hall County planning staff had recommended denial of the rezoning, citing the density. The planning commission, however, recommended approval with 10 conditions.
No one spoke against the development during a public hearing held by the BOC for the rezoning request.
In other news related to South Hall, the BOC approved a rezoning from Agricultural-Residential IV to Planned Residential District, with 24 conditions, for a 135-unit townhome development at the intersection of Old Winder Hwy. and Union Church Rd.
The subdivision is proposed by Atlas Development Services, Inc.
Commissioner Kathy Cooper, who represents District 1 in which this project is planned, recused herself from discussion and voting on the rezoning.
The proposed project site is just over 19 acres with a density 7.03 lots per acre. The townhomes would be a minimum of 1,600 square feet. A pool was removed from the amenity package. Sewer for the development would be accessed along Howington Rd.
The subdivision would be situated across from “Reveille,” a 491-acre planned commercial development.
No one spoke against the rezoning request during public comment.
In October, the Hall County Planning Commission recommended approval of the subdivision with 23 conditions. The BOC added an additional condition, allowing removal of the pool from the amenity package.
