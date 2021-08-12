Ninety-one-year-old Henry Wood remembers when Braselton had no running water and the roads were dirt. He remembers the town having no electricity and portable steam engines turning the machinery in the mills before power lines could sustain them.
There was a story to tell, and Wood knew how to tell it.
“I said, ‘My gosh, here I am born in Braselton, and I’m an artist, this town has a tremendous history, and I need to get involved in painting the various aspects of various historical events that occurred during my lifetime,” Wood said.
Wood, an accomplished watercolor painter, has donated 17 pieces for an exhibit to be unveiled at the Historic Braselton Gym Aug. 21 (9-11 a.m.) as the town celebrates its 105th anniversary.
“What I was trying to do was just give a picture of what I remember about the historical events that occurred in Braselton,” said Wood, who now lives in Dacula. “And so, here we are. We’re going to show them all off.”
Wood is as qualified as anyone to tell a history of the town.
Born in Braselton on March 27, 1930, Wood’s family lived in a wood-frame house — no longer standing — near where I-85 runs today. They moved to Athens when he was 3, but returned to Braselton at age 14 when his father bought out a marble and granite company, Southern Memorial Works. The family settled into a home on Davis St., which also no longer stands.
He graduated from Braselton High School in 1948, and — after serving in the Korean War — earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Georgia in 1958.
Wood’s love for watercolor grew out of his profession.
He began painting as a commercial artist after graduation, an occupation he’d hold for 41 years before retirement in 1999.
Early on, Wood took a job at a company that manufactured furniture and boats where he created ads and illustrations — frequently working in watercolor — under the guidance of an influential art director.
“He was teaching me,” Wood recalled. “The guy was a tremendous artist … So, I learned a lot right there, how to handle watercolor. But I learned it also at the University of Georgia. So, it’s just been a passion ever since.”
Wood called watercolor “my favorite medium of all.”
“Because it’s supposed to be, and is known to be, one of the most difficult mediums to handle,” Wood said. “It seems to have a mind of its own.”
“But all these years, I got attached to it, and discovered that if you control it well enough, the sky is the limit on what you can do,” said Wood, who plans to continue painting “as long as I am able to do so.”
His work has been featured in a wide-range of locations, including the Georgia State Capitol and private collections in both the U.S. and internationally (Wood has even authored an autobiography, "About This Trip I Took").
But the past few years have allowed him return to his Braselton roots.
He worked with the town in 2016, during Braselton’s centennial, when he completed a watercolor of Braselton High School. That led him to suggest a series of paintings as a historical imaging of the town. Wood has worked the past five years to create these paintings, putting on canvas whatever he could think of that was historical: the cotton gin, the town’s barber shop, the old telephone exchange building and the grist mill.
Wood will be available to discuss the paintings at the Aug. 21 exhibit. He said he felt “quite honored” to undertake this project, one that captures the town’s past through his brushstrokes.
“It means a lot because it makes me feel like I contributed to this preservation of the history as it unfolded,” Wood said, “and it’s kind of a unique experience, but a very pleasurable one.”
Henry Wood
•Age: 91
•Biographical information: Wood was born in Braselton in 1930 and graduated from Braselton High School in 1948. He's gone on to become an accomplished watercolor artist.
•Exhibit: Wood has donated a collection of paintings of Braselton's history that will be on display Aug. 21 from 9-11 a.m. at the Historic Braselton Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.