Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) member Shawn Adams has been named part-time director of the DDA.
Adams was appointed by city leaders, and DDA made the announcement at its Monday (May 2) meeting.
Adams, in his new role, can no longer serve as a DDA member. The DDA will fill his spot “in a couple of months,” according to chairman Sri Kumar.
Adams is an original member of Hoschton’s DDA, which was established in 2021.
In other business, the DDA:
•announced that 135 people have reserved spots for the May 9 “It’s Happening in Hoschton” reception hosted by the DDA. The event, which is being funded exclusively through sponsorships, runs from 4:30-7 p.m. at the city depot.
•heard from DDA member Shawn Manaher who asked for clarification of the DDA’s social media guidelines for members. Manaher said he made a recent post regarding a zoning issue and was asked by interim city manager Shannon Sell to not use social media. Adams told Manaher he would have those guidelines in place this week.
•announced a summer cornhole league running from June 15-Aug. 3. The DDA is currently sponsoring a spring cornhole league. The DDA will also host an Oct. 8 cornhole tournament to be held in conjunction with its barbecue festival and the city’s fall festival.
•announced that the French Fete de la Hoschton will be held July 23 from 4-9 p.m. The event will include French wine, crepes and ice cream.
•announced that it’s seeking items from citizens to place in a time capsule that will be part of the town’s 140-year anniversary celebration.
•expressed condolences over the recent passing of former DDA member Tracey Carden. Carden was a founding member of the DDA.
