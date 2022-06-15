Following a brief stint as the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) part-time director, Shawn Adams will shift back to a DDA member role.
The DDA on Monday (June 13) voted to re-appoint Adams to his previous spot on the DDA, which he had held since the DDA’s inception last year.
Sri Kumar, DDA chairman, said the director’s job is on hold for now, but the DDA will consider a full-time director as funds become available.
In other business, the DDA:
•announced a planning meeting for July 27 at 9 a.m. at the city’s depot to discuss its three-year and five-year strategies.
•were told by Kumar that a clock accompanying a city time capsule will cost close to $10,000. The clock will be on display and count down the unveiling of the capsule nearly six decades from now in 2081 when the city celebrates its bicentennial. One audience member asked if $10,000 would be better used toward a community garden or park. Kumar said the time capsule and clock are major components of the city’s 140-year celebration planed for October. The DDA will seek sponsorships for the clock.
•announced the start of the DDA-sponsored summer corn hole league. The league will begin play Wednesday (June 15) at the Red Thread Kitchen parking lot and run for the next eight weeks.
•heard that the DDA will now hold a car show on Oct. 7-8 instead of a barbecue festival, which had been discussed for several months.
•heard from Adams that the DDA will pre-sale tickets for its July 23 French festival, which will be held from 4-9 p.m at the city’s depot. The DDA hopes to sell 150 tickets and will seek sponsors. The event will include French wines, crepes, galettes and cheeses. Invitations will be sent to city residents in their water bills.
•heard that planning for the DDA’s Jingle Mingle holiday event will begin next week. The DDA discussed Dec. 9 as a possible date for the event.
•heard from Kumar who said he’s had brainstorming sessions with city leaders regarding a potential beautification plan through downtown from West Jackson St. to Peachtree Rd.
•further discussed plans for a three-acre tract of green space the city owns on Oak St. A community garden had been previously discussed, but the terrain raised concerns among DDA members. Pavilions with grills, possibly funded by SPLOST, are being considered for that space. A “food forest” — a forest garden that would yield edible plants found in woodland ecosystems — was also mentioned as an option.
•heard from Kumar that the DDA and city will continue considering uses for buildings recently purchased on Broad St. and on Mulberry St. Interim City Manager Shannon Sell said last week that the Broad St. property — where Larry’s Garage is located — could potentially be used as restaurant and retail space.
•will look into applying for a DCA revolving loan/grant, which could be worth up to $250,000.
