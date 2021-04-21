Braselton planners will hear a request next week for an age-restricted apartment community.
The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a hearing Monday, April 26, on a request to rezone 5 acres on Thompson Mill Rd. The applicant, Landbridge Development, LLC, is requesting a rezoning from commercial to multi-family and plans to construct Peaks of Braselton, a three-story apartment building for people 55-and-older.
Forty units are planned, 18 of which are proposed as one-bedroom apartments with the other 22 proposed as two-bed units.
