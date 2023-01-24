An aircraft made an emergency landing on I-985 Tuesday (Jan. 24) afternoon, shutting down the northbound lane, according to a Twitter post from Gwinnett County Police. The plane landed near Woodward Mill Rd., according to an image posted by the Georgia DOT on Facebook.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services reported no injuries or fire. The department said firefighters responded to the scene at 4:13 p.m. at a point north of the I-985 and I-85N split. The Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene as well.
