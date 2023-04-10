Aldi has broken ground on a Braselton store location on Spout Springs Rd. expected to open toward the end of the year.
The supermarket chain held a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday morning at the site at 7505 Spout Springs Rd. at the intersection of Thompson Mill Rd. in the Duncan Corners community.
This store will be the first Aldi location in Braselton, third in Hall County and 77th in the state. The 12,000-square-foot brick store will generate 15-20 jobs, according to the company.
Speakers at the groundbreaking included Braselton Town Councilman Jim Joedecke, in whose district the Aldi will be constructed.
“On behalf of the mayor and town council … we are just super excited that Aldi is coming to be part of our community here in Braselton,” Joedecke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.