Brad Hill has always enjoyed lending a helping hand.
In his late teens, he joined up with the West Jackson Fire Department as a volunteer, marking the first step in what’s become a two-decade career in public safety and law enforcement.
“We didn’t get paid, except for, I think, we made $25 a call when we went out,” Hill recalled. “But that was just a way to help the community. I’m all about helping the community out.”
It’s with that community-minded focus that he plans to run his own police department. The 39-year-old Hill starts his job as police chief of Hoschton’s reactivated police force on Aug. 2.
He wants to be a community resource.
“I want to have a police department that people aren’t scared to come talk to me if they need something — an open-door policy,” he said.
With Hill, the City of Hoschton — which hasn’t had a police department in 11 years — has nabbed a long-time law enforcement officer with strong ties to the city and the west side of the county.
His family moved there when he was 5 and built a house just outside Hoschton’s city limits on Hwy. 53. In 2000, he graduated from Jackson County Comprehensive High School, where he was active in the Future Farmers of America. He had no aspirations of one day being a farmer, however.
“I pretty much knew that I was going to go into fire, EMS or law enforcement my whole life,” Hill said.
His work as a volunteer fire fighter led to a job at the Jackson County jail at 19 years old and the start of a 20-year career with the JCSO. Hill rose through the ranks there, moving to patrol — eventually serving as a lieutenant over the patrol division — before spending the past 3 1/2 years as an investigator.
“He has shown that he is very thorough in his job,” Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said. “In investigating, he has been a very good investigator … He displays those qualities you need, and I think he’ll make a great leader.”
Mangum praised Hill’s time at the JCSO, calling him “an asset to sheriff’s office.”
“We certainly will miss him,” she said. “Hoschton has made a good choice.”
Though Hill now lives in Jefferson, he considered the Hoschton police chief job a natural fit, given his long-standing ties to the community.
“I’ve always loved that area of the county,” he said. “So when I talked to the mayor, and they said they were going to open it up, I thought it was a perfect opportunity … I thought it would be a good opportunity to kind of move back home.”
He’ll be the first law enforcement officer there in over a decade. The city abolished its police force in 2010, but an expected population boom, especially with the continued construction of the large Twin Lakes subdivision, necessitated the department’s reinstatement.
Hill will now begin from the ground up in a growing city on the periphery of metro Atlanta. But Hill said he likes starting anew.
“You’re not really taking over any troubles,” he said. “It’s been 2010 since there’s been a department. The way I see it, we’re starting fresh.”
The city has purchased a police vehicle for Hill but isn’t expected to hire officers until January. The plan is to hire one every six months “until we get to five or six officers,” Hill said.
Hill looks to use Hoschton’s October fall festival as a way reach out to city residents en masse. His early plans as chief include beginning neighborhood watch programs within Hoschton’s subdivisions to help curb the types of crimes seen in the area.
“Unfortunately, a lot with subdivisions, you have a lot of people coming up from Atlanta during the night and entering autos, and things like that,” Hill said.
He also hopes to host firearms safety classes, which have been a big draw for the sheriff’s department.
Hill said Hoschton’s expected population growth has its challenges but can also have some advantages for the city’s rebooted department.
“The challenges with Hoschton now is, of course, the population,” he said. “But that can actually help a police department. If we can get a good neighborhood watch program started in subdivisions, you’ve got other people out there that can be your eyes and ears.”
In the meantime, Aug. 2 can’t get here quickly enough for Hill.
“I’m ready,” he said. “I’m ready to hit the boots on the ground.”
Brad Hill
Age: 39
Position: Hoschton police chief
Experience: Hill spent 20 years with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, rising to the role of investigator.
Family: Hill has a wife, Michelle. The couple has a child, Drake, 12, who is a seventh grader at East Jackson Middle School.
