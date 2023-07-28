Hoschton leaders have approved the final plat for the Alma Farms subdivision — formerly known as Nunley Farms — after postponing the decision during their regular July meeting.
The city council voted 4-0 in a called meeting Thursday (July 27) to OK the final plat for the 55-home development at 300 Peachtree Rd.
The city council had delayed its vote to look further into the circumstances around the subdivision’s 2021 approval after residents raised questions during the council’s July 13 work session. Those questions included those about a code change allowing the developer to provide just one entrance and exit, instead of two, for a subdivision of more than 50 homes and public hearings regarding the change.
The council approved the final plat Thursday without discussion, other than the final plat approval having no conditions. City planner Jerry Weitz later clarified for residents attending the meeting that all conditions of zoning approval are still in force.
