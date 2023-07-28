New Hoschton banner

Hoschton leaders have approved the final plat for the Alma Farms subdivision — formerly known as Nunley Farms — after postponing the decision during their regular July meeting.

The city council voted 4-0 in a called meeting Thursday (July 27) to OK the final plat for the 55-home development at 300 Peachtree Rd.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.