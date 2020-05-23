Amazon is reportedly planning a fourth warehouse location in Jackson County while Walmart plans to establish its first large warehouse facility in the county.
Walmart has gotten county permits to finish out the inside of a one-million square foot building on 75 acres on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. The $25 million building was constructed in 2018.
The Amazon facility is a one-million square foot building located on Toy Wright Rd. It was also constructed in 2018 and is valued at $19.5 million.
This will make Amazon's fourth location in Jackson County with two other facilities in Jefferson and one in Braselton.
Both buildings are in the booming industrial area off of Hwy. 129 North of I-85 near Pendergrass.
The firms are reportedly slated to open their operations in August.
