An amendment to Braselton’s development code would prohibit any new gas stations, drive-through restaurants, car washes and auto service stations along the town’s Hwy. 211 overlay district.
And the proposal has already cleared one hurdle.
The Braselton Planning Commission voted unanimously on Monday (Jan. 24) to recommend the amendment. The Braselton Town Council, which will have the final say, will hold a public hearing over the proposal on Feb. 10 (4 p.m.), followed by a potential vote on Feb. 14 (6 p.m.).
The Hwy. 211 Overlay District is defined as any land throughout Braselton on either side of the highway 750 feet from its centerline.
The intent of the amendment — according to findings from the planning department included with the amendment — is to preserve a diversity of land uses along the highway. According to the findings, the concern is that allowing more of these particular businesses would crowd out other potential land uses along the corridor. Concerns about the traffic that accompanies these businesses was also noted in the findings.
The findings state that a “more than adequate amount” of these business already exist in the area surrounding the overlay district.
This amendment, however, would not affect any current gas stations, drive-in/drive-through restaurants, car washes and auto service stations — all of which would be grandfathered in.
The planning board also voted on Monday to recommend other amendments to the town’s development code.
Related to the Hwy. 211 overlay district amendment, it recommended a change to the definition of a drive-in/drive-through restaurant. The new definition specifies a drive-in/drive-through as “an eating/and or drinking establishment where one can order and/or pick up food and/or drink without leaving one’s vehicle often characterized by a menu or a pick-up window and/or a drive-through window.” Braselton planning director Kevin Keller said the change makes the definition “a little more clear.”
The planning board also recommended approval of two development code changes for planned unit developments (PUDs). The first defines a PUD as a development having two differing land uses and two differing densities. It specifies that two residential uses with differing densities does not constitute a PUD. The second adds more specifics regarding when PUD plan changes would warrant an amendment request to go before the town council.
The board’s final recommendation of approval dealt with variance procedures to stream buffers. The change stipulates that the applicant “bears the burden of proof” when seeking a buffer variance.
None of the amendment proposals received public comment.
NEW CHAIRMAN ELECTED
The planning board unanimously elected Marc Carson, who serves District 3, as its new chairman. The change comes after former chairman Allan Slovin, who’d been on the board for two decades, resigned his post. Slovin had been the board’s at-large member. Tom Logan is now the board’s at-large representative, having been appointed by Mayor Kurt Ward.
Ron Patton, out of District 2, remains the board’s vice chairman.
