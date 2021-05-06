The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) recently announced that Ammeraal Beltech will invest more than $19 million in opening a new production plant in Buford. The company’s expansion to Buford will create 83 jobs in Hall County.
Ammeraal Beltech is a member of the Ammega Group and a leading global manufacturer of lightweight conveyor belting.
“I want to congratulate Ammeraal Beltech on their continuous growth and welcome their expansion to Buford and in the State of Georgia,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “As a hub for both manufacturing and logistics, Ammeraal Beltech will be able to benefit from our excellent workforce and infrastructure, positioning them well for further growth opportunities.”
Operations at the plant, located at 4627 Distribution Parkway in Buford, are expected to begin during the fall of 2021. The company has already begun hiring for positions in operations, quality management, and process engineering. Individuals interested in career opportunities with Ammeraal Beltech are encouraged to visit ammeraalbeltech.com/en/about-us/jobs-and-careers for additional information.
“We are excited to have Ammeraal Beltech join the community of global manufacturing companies in Hall County and Georgia,” said Tim Evans, vice president of economic development for the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce. “We will support their team as they grow their North American presence with this new location.”
