A recent analysis revealed notable trends from Braselton's population and demographics compared to the four-county area (Jackson County, Hall County, Barrow County and Gwinnett County) in which the town's municipal limits reach.
According to a study from Mark Kooyman, the CEO of a brand-growth firm, Experience, who once ran Cartoon Network, the town stands as more college educated and affluent with higher-priced housing than many of the neighboring populations.
Kooyman presented the statistics last week at the Braselton Town Council’s work session. The analysis originated as a county-based presentation to the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce in June and more recently to local leaders.
Here are the highlights of Kooyman’s findings:
•Braselton is projected to grow more over the next five years (11.16%) than during the pandemic (7.6%).
•Compared to Braselton’s four-county area, town residents earn a higher average income ($157,300 compared to $108,200), have a higher marriage rate (64.1%) — “You’re a very-married population group,” Kooyman said — and live in higher-valued housing (approximate $400,000 median home value compared to $317,100).
•Nearly 46% of Braselton residents have at least a four-year college degree, significantly higher than the four-county region at 34.1 percent.
•Kooyman noted a higher percentage of professionals in the “creative workforce” (6%) — architecture, media, sports and design — in Braselton than the four-county area (3.7%). “Which in many, many industries is a very strong equity to find,” Kooyman said.
•The dominant neighborhood lifestyle groups in Braselton are aging and will require health and wellness options, fitness facilities, retail and community activities in the coming years.
•Millennials, the largest generation in U.S. history according to Kooyman, don’t constitute as significant a percentage of Braselton’s population but will be moving into town and starting families based on regional trends.
•The town is more diverse than other cities in Jackson County. A third of the population is non-white, and the growth of that diverse population will likely continue as the workforce moves out of Atlanta and Hall County. “You have dramatic diversity that’s going to be feeding into your community,” Kooyman said.
•The percentage of Braselton residents working remotely (11%) is increasing, prompting the need for alternative work environments outside the home. “If you have it, promote the heck out of it,” Kooyman said.
•Kooyman offered the opinion that the town’s character — small-town feel and farmland vistas — should be preserved in the town’s restaurant and retail growth to meet the needs of a growing, high-income population base. “The thing that you don’t want to do is build strip (mall) centers,” Kooyman said. “That’s very 1990s.”
•Kooyman also said an opportunity for more house and home retail and locally-owned restaurants exists.
