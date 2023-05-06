Hoschton leaders will hear annexation and zoning requests for a pair of proposed large-scale developments that would add a combined 1,400 residences to the city and a shopping center if approved. Both annexation requests received formal objections from Jackson County's commissioners.
Public hearings for the two developments are scheduled for Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m., at Hoschton City Hall, located at 79 City Square.
Rocklyn Homes and the Providence Group of Georgia seek the annexation and zoning changes for their respective projects.
Rocklyn Homes requests annexation and rezoning of 287.14 acres owned by Mary Ann Kenerly and New Hope AME Church along Hwy. 53 from agricultural-rural farm district to a planned unit development (PUD) for a major mixed-use development of 651 single-family lots, 404 townhome units and 200,000 square feet of commercial space with 6.6 acres of outparcels.
"A centrally-located commercial component is proposed along Hwy. 53 as a grocery-anchored shopping center with attached retail/commercial office uses and several outparcels," a letter on behalf of the applicant said of the commercial space.
The project would include 3.6 acres of civic space and 5.5 acres of church expansion.
The property is situated on the east side of Hwy. 53, south of Pearl Industrial Ave. and across from the southern portion of the large Twin Lakes subdivision. Two parcels of the proposed site are owned by Kenerly, totaling over 285 acres, while the church owns two small parcels.
According to planning documents, Hoschton's planning staff has recommended deferral of the request due to Jackson County not being afforded a state-mandated 45 days from the annexation notice to object to the proposal. The planning staff also cited a yet-to-be-completed Development of Regional Impact study.
According to the documents, the planning staff's concerns with the proposed project relate to "overwhelming and unsatisfied impacts on public facilities and services," noting 1,055 proposed housing units and a projected 2,600 additional residents to the city, plus employees. The planning report states that "water and sewer capacity is not yet available and is not even programmed in the future" while also noting significant impacts on local schools, fire service, EMS and police.
"However, the consulting planning staff stops short of a recommendation of denial. The applicant is encouraged to consider and propose actions to mitigate various impacts," the staff report stated.
Meanwhile, Providence Group calls for a planned unit development (PUD) of 399 residential units on nearly 110 acres fronting Pendegrass and E.G. Barnett roads, East Jefferson St. and West Jackson Rd.
It seeks to annex and rezone a combined 33 acres fronting Pendergrass and E.G. Barnett roads to PUD. Shannon Sell, who served as Hoschton's Mayor from 2020 to 2021, owns 25.6 acres of that land, and Paul and Brenda Cheek own 7.4 acres. The property currently holds an agricultural-rural farm district (A-2) zoning in Jackson County. Additionally, Providence Group asks to rezone 84.46 acres contiguous to the proposed annexation tract from agricultural district to PUD. Of that acreage, 58.86 acres are owned by Sell and front East Jefferson St., while 17.86 acres are owned by West Jackson, LLC, and front both East Jefferson St. and West Jackson Rd.
Development plans for the proposed PUD call for 291 detached single-family units and 108 townhomes.
Hoschton's planning staff recommended deferral of the request. As with Rocklyn Home's application, according to planning documents, Jackson County was not given the state-required 45 days before the annexation notice to object to the proposal. The documents stated the planning staff's most significant concern with the development is its impact on public facilities and services, with a proposed 399 residences and projections of over 1,000 additional residents.
"Some of the facility and service impacts, such as school overcrowding, inadequate long-term water supply and the deficiencies in the road network without developer proposals for improvements form a substantial basis for disapproval of this request, in the consulting planning staff's view," the report stated.
Like the Rocklyn Homes proposal, planning staff wrote that Providence Group "is encouraged to further consider and propose actions to mitigate these various impacts."
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners objected to the two proposed property annexations in a May 4 called meeting, voting to send two letters of objection.
"This request appears to attempt to circumvent the Jackson County public policy findings and to site a residential development in an agriculture fringe area in Jackson County without input from the county's citizens and taxpayers...," the letters state.
The letters go on to state that the annexations would have "a critical and negative impact on Jackson County."
The Hoschton planning documents state that the county notified the city that the inadequate notice of annexation by both developers means the city council cannot act on the requests at its May 15 voting meeting. The council can still hold the May 11 public hearings, according to the documents.
REZONING REQUEST
Also, on May 11, City leaders will hold a public hearing over a rezoning request from McNeal Development to rezone 12.22 acres owned by Alinad and Mihai Nicoara and Orin and Lucia Harasemiuc on Pendergrass Rd. and New St. from agricultural to PUD for 210 apartment units.
According to planning documents, the seven-building development would consist of 84 one-bedroom, 102 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom apartment buildings.
Hoschton's planning staff recommended denial, according to the documents.
