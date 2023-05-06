City Square banner 2

Hoschton leaders will hear annexation and zoning requests for a pair of proposed large-scale developments that would add a combined 1,400 residences to the city and a shopping center if approved. Both annexation requests received formal objections from Jackson County's commissioners.

Public hearings for the two developments are scheduled for Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m., at Hoschton City Hall, located at 79 City Square.

Locations

