The Braselton Town Council will hold a Thursday (Aug. 4) public hearing at 4 p.m. over a proposed proposed 246-home subdivision on 91 acres on New Cut Rd. and Hwy. 53 following a public hearing over the project last week by the town’s planning commission.
The planning commission voted 5-0 July 25 to recommend an annexation and rezoning request — from agricultural (Jackson County A-2) to residential (R-3) — from Abernathy Development Company, LLC, for project. But board’s recommendation came with 12 conditions. No one from the public spoke in opposition or support of the project.
