A developer asking to replace a proposed senior living community on the western edge of Braselton with an apartment complex has withdrawn his application.
The Braselton Town Council will no longer hold a scheduled public hearing over the request, which had been set for Thursday (Aug. 10).
The withdrawal comes after applicant Elliot Hollander of Hollander Properties, LLC, failed to earn a recommendation of approval from the Braselton Planning Commission. On July 24 the board voted 5-0 July 24 to recommend denial of a planned unit development (PUD) zoning amendment allowing 325 apartments on a 12.14-acre tract at 3036 Friendship Rd. The board also unanimously recommended denial of a related variance involving multi-family or residential living units on the first floors of buildings.
Hollander had originally planned in 2020 to build a senior community of 30 memory care units, 50 assisted living units, 120 senior independent living units and a 21,000-square-foot retail space. But he said the project was no longer economically feasible following the COVID pandemic.
Braselton planning staff had recommended denial of the apartment project, citing inconsistency with the town’s comprehensive plan, purpose of the zoning district and surrounding land use.
