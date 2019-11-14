Braselton recently rejected a request to add more apartments to the town.
The Braselton Town Council unanimously denied annexation and rezoning for Callicott Holdings, LLC, at its Nov. 11 meeting. Council member Tony Funari recused himself from the vote.
Callicott planned to construct a 289-unit multi-family development on 36 acres on Thompson Mill Rd. Developers proposed a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units on the property, which is located next to the Noble Vines multi-family development.
Tyler Gaines, with TPA Residential, said the project would be geared towards empty-nesters and young professionals who don't want home ownership.
CONCERNS AMONG RESIDENTS
The request raised some concerns from area residents at the Nov. 7 public hearing. Among those concerns were issues with the traffic in that area and the potential impact on the Hall County School District.
Jim Joedecke — who recently defeated Funari in the Nov. 5 election, but hasn't yet taken office — said a traffic study was needed before allowing the project to proceed.
Meanwhile, Joy Basham argued the town needs to pause to see the impact of other area developments before moving forward with similar developments.
“As a town, we are growing exponentially,” she said. “And we must start looking at the bigger picture at what impact every single development has within the town. This includes taking a step back and ensuring the most recently approved and under construction developments are complete before we approve the same type of use.”
COULD PURSUE IN HALL COUNTY
Developers said they sought annexation into Braselton due to the town's name recognition. But after Braselton's rejection on Nov. 11, developers could pursue moving forward with the project in Hall County.
A portion of the property is already located in the town, but the majority of the parcels are located within unincorporated Hall County.
Developers would still need a rezoning in Hall County, but may be able to construct more apartments by going that route.
Gaines previously told the Braselton Planning Commission they thought they could get about 50 more units in Hall County.
But Basham told the council on Thursday that was just a scare tactic.
“We cannot guide our decisions based on the fear that this developer has tried to instill by saying that they could simply go to Hall County for approval,” she said.
SELF-STORAGE FACILITY GETS NOD
In other business, the council approved a conditional use request for Joanne Liu for a little over 2 acres at 7352 Friendship Springs Blvd. to allow a mini-warehouse/self-storage facility.
