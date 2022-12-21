A 225-unit development along Hwy. 53 can now be made up of apartments instead of condominiums after receiving the OK from the Hoschton City Council.
The council voted 5-0 on Monday (Dec. 19) to grant a change in zoning conditions for applicant Ridgeline Land Planning, LLC, and property owner, Winpeacock, LLC, to build apartments instead of condominiums for an 11.549-acre planned unit development (PUD) fronting Hwy. 53, Industrial Blvd. and White St.
Hoschton planning staff recommended approval of the change.
Speaking on behalf of the applicant at Thursday’s (Dec. 15) work session, Matt Benson said the change won’t necessarily yield an apartment-only development.
“We’re not excluding condominiums, but we’re asking the city for us to add the ability to add Class-A luxury apartments,” Benson said.
Asked by councilperson Debbie Martin for a percentage of apartments versus condominiums in the project, Benson no percentage has been determined.
Benson said “the market will determine” what will be built.
Benson said the units will be market-rate, Class-A apartments, a term that essentially refers to luxury apartments.
The development will have an on-site property management office, one of the conditions of approval.
Benson said development will have a “main-street type concept” with a pedestrian and pet-friendly layout.
“The project is deigned as a gathering hub of sorts for Hoschton,” Benson said, “not only to residents, but to businesses and the public alike.”
Amenities will include seating areas, water fountains, splash pads, barbecue grills, picnic tables, a children’s park, EV charging stations, a dog park, walking and biking trails and a golf cart path connecting White St. and Peachtree St.
The council also allowed for a reduction in the minimum square-footage requirement for units that was initially approved in the PUD. All units will be at least 800 square feet, according to Benson.
Five citizens spoke against the development, expressing concerns over traffic, noise, deterioration of the apartment buildings and crime.
Mike Cope said apartments will introduce problems into the city, saying he once lived in a Class-A level apartment complex and regularly witnessed fights and cramped apartment units.
Christina Brown said she believed the change to apartments wasn’t motivated by providing affordable housing in Hoschton but to make financing easier for the investor “and turn a profit sooner.” Brown added that the city’s infrastructure and traffic studies must be addressed first. She also said that surrounding communities offer an ample supply of apartments.
Benson defended the project, saying the housing option is needed. Addressing noise concerns and the condition of the buildings’ exterior, Benson said the applicant must comply with city codes.
In other business, the council:
•approved, on Dec. 13, a LOST resolution between all municipalities in Jackson County. Under the agreement, Hoschton would receive 3.37% of Jackson County LOST in 2023, 3.45% in 2024 and 3.53% from 2025-2032.
•approved a rezoning request from Joy Morrison from R-2 single-family suburban residential district to multiple-family residential district for 0.36 acres on Jefferson St. to allow for a duplex.
•approved a zoning modification to allow applicant George Flanigan to build 24 townhome units instead of 18 on 2.37 acres on Henry St. Flanigan originally sought 24 units, but the council approved the project in November with multiple conditions, one of which limited the units to 18.
•approved a personnel policy amendment clarifying that city workers’ leave-time hours and holiday hours do not count toward an employee's overtime hours.
•approved side-street frontage setback variances for three lots in Twin Lakes to allow for 40-foot wide homes to match other houses on the respective streets. The lots and setbacks are as follows: 108 Champlain Rd., 15 to eight feet; 264 Canyon Ferry Way, 15 to seven feet; and 261 Conroe Ct., 15 feet to eight feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.