Developers of a proposed car wash that’s generated opposition from residents of a Hoschton subdivision have withdrawn their rezoning application.
The Hoschton City Council on Monday (Oct. 24) voted to accept the withdrawal from applicant Kenneth Whitworth. Whitworth had sought a rezoning from mixed use to commercial motor vehicle service and repair for a car wash on 1.38 acres on Hwy. 53 and Eagles Bluff Way. The proposed location was near Hoschton’s Creekside Village subdivision.
A public hearing over the car wash was held in September, but the zoning decision was tabled for a month due to the placement of rezoning signage creating public confusion over the exact location of the car wash.
Whitworth told the council in September an in-town car wash was a needed new business that would save Hoschton residents from having to cross over I-85 for car-washing services.
But multiple residents from the Creekside Village subdivision spoke against the request, saying the business would hurt their home values and wouldn’t fit with the character of the downtown corridor.
City planner Jerry Weitz had recommended denial of the request.
DEPOT TO BE LEASED POTENTIALLY,
CITIZEN ASKS COUNCIL TO RECONSIDER
The council on Monday approved an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the city’s downtown development authority (DDA) to market and lease the city’s historic train depot. Carol Tanner, however, requested that the council reconsider the move. Speaking during the council's Thursday (Oct. 20) work session, she asked that the facility remain a community center due to its historical significance to the city. Tanner — a direct decedent from the city’s founding family, the Hosches — said Hoschton formed in the late 1800s around the depot. She noted volunteer efforts from citizens to paint and rehabilitate the structure and the three-year process of placing the building on the national historic register.
Tanner added that grants secured for the building were based on its use as a community center and museum, noting multiple community uses over the years.
“If it goes to be a restaurant or any other entity like that, you’re only serving a small amount of people in the community,” Tanner said.
She noted that a previous attempt to rent the depot in 2007 was met with protest.
“This is what I ask: Save the depot for us, the people,” she said.
Tanner’s comments were met with applause.
Interim City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said the IGA approval does not approve a specific business moving into the depot. It only allows the DDA to take over any leasing or management of the building. Kidd-Harrison added that a community meeting will be held to gauge citizen input about how to use the train depot.
OTHER NEWS
In other business, the council:
•approved the preliminary plat for the townhome portion of a large development on Josh Pirkle Rd. approved in December 2021 by the city council. The plat calls for 168 townhomes. The preliminary plat approval does not include approval of road improvements on West Jefferson St. and Josh Pirkle Rd., which have not yet been submitted to city staff. Planning staff has also asked for specific information about the development’s amenities package.
•approved the preliminary plat for a 193-unit townhome development on West Jefferson St. City planning staff has requested more information about a five-way intersection roundabout included in the project. The city itself has no standard design for a roundabout, but city staff wants to ensure the proposed design meets all traffic and safety standards. “I’ve asked the applicant to basically justify the design for us as being based on some already-acceptable design,” said Weitz, the city’s planner. Staff also requested more specific information about the development’s amenities package.
•accepted 0.03 acres of right-of-way from Brett Peneguy on White St. as the city continues to seek more rights-of-way on the road to “bring it up to a reasonable standard,” according to Weitz.
•approved a quit-claim deed and release of a water easement for Hoschton Town Center, LLC, on property within the Cambridge at Town Center development for a sanitary sewer easement that is no longer needed. The developer asked that the city abandon that easement.
•discussed a subdivision and land development ordinance amendment that would require homeowners associations in all new subdivisions to pay for street light bills, not the city. It was noted that the bills could eventually become costly for the city due to the expected residential growth in Hoschton.
•approved a water tank logo for the city’s downtown tower. The logo consists of the city’s name in block lettering with an American flag. The logo will cost the city no extra money as it is included in the water tank re-painting fee.
•voted to expand the city’s downtown development district to include the city’s Mulberry St. property.
•approved an IGA with the DDA to market and lease the city’s Mulberry St. property.
•approved $16,250 for the installation of three lights (there is no power at the location) to illuminate the city’s north water tank logo and $17,565 for four lights to illuminate the downtown water tank logo. During public comment, Christina Brown, a city council candidate, expressed concerns about the cost. “I’m a little concerned about doing that at this point,” she said. “$35,000 is the new taxes on 70 homes approximately. I think maybe we should see how this new 3.5 mil tax shakes out budget-wise before we pursue really any additional expenses.”
