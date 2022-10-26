Depot and Water Tower

Developers of a proposed car wash that’s generated opposition from residents of a Hoschton subdivision have withdrawn their rezoning application.

The Hoschton City Council on Monday (Oct. 24) voted to accept the withdrawal from applicant Kenneth Whitworth. Whitworth had sought a rezoning from mixed use to commercial motor vehicle service and repair for a car wash on 1.38 acres on Hwy. 53 and Eagles Bluff Way. The proposed location was near Hoschton’s Creekside Village subdivision.

