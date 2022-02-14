Dirt could be moving by springtime on a project that would bring townhomes to downtown Braselton.
According to developer Matt Ruppel of Atlanta Development Company, construction on the planned 30-unit Laurel Park development — located on Davis St. and Hwy. 124 behind the town’s library — could begin in April.
Ruppel, who discussed the project with the Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday (Feb. 10), estimated that 90% of engineering work is complete.
“We should get rolling here soon,” said Ruppel, who also briefed the DDA in September over the proposed townhomes.
Ruppel had originally planned to break ground on the townhomes months ago, but he said water for the entire project had to be re-engineered, causing the delay.
As part of the venture, Ruppel has donated a 1.697-acre parcel of land to the adjacent library.
The 30-unit build-out of these two-story townhomes will come in phases. Ruppel said construction will begin with the first 10 units with hopes that the first phase of townhomes is complete by the end of the year.
COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT
Ruppel’s Laurel Park project is one part of a trio of ventures the developer — named a Main Street Hero in 2019 by the Georgia Municipal Association — has planned for downtown Braselton.
Ruppel also plans to build a commercial development on Harrison and Davis streets, billed as “Harrison St. Ventures,” consisting of three structures and an 82-space parking lot. The largest building, a two-story structure that will face Davis St, is 5,000 square feet. The other two structures, which will face Harrison St., are 4,950 square feet and 3,250 square feet.
According to renderings for the project, the building facing Davis St. will feature a design similar to the town’s historic Braselton Brothers Store, which dates back to the early 1900s. The buildings facing Harrison St. will feature a more contemporary design.
Ruppel said he hopes to have the final drawings completed by February, though he mentioned the process could take longer.
Ruppel noted that he’d originally planned for a four-building project before cutting one of the buildings from the plans. He also eliminated a townhome segment from this design.
Potential tenants for Harrison St. Ventures include a brick-oven pizza restaurant that’s popular in the Atlanta suburbs, according to Ruppel. He said he’s also received interest from a medical practice and a boutique retailer.
Ruppel said he estimates that two-thirds of the businesses occupying these spaces will be restaurants, with the remaining third being retail and medical.
He hopes to break ground on the Harrison St. project between July and September.
WHISKEY BAR AND HOTEL
In addition to the townhomes and commercial buildings, plans are in the works for a multi-faceted development in town on the other side of Hwy. 53. Ruppel looks to build a boutique hotel and a whiskey bar on Davis St. on property adjacent to Braselton Brewing Company. Ruppel’s original plans called for a whiskey bar before he added the hotel component. According to Ruppel, three buildings will be designated for hotel and office space with potential underground parking for some of the buildings.
He will also move a historic home from its current location further north on Davis St. to a spot on this property. As for his plans for the home, Ruppel would only say he has a potential tenant that would bring something “pretty positive” to the development.
This development will include an outdoor stage area, a landscaped area at the rear and a greenway connection.
Ruppel hopes to begin construction on this project “sometime next year.”
