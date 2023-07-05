The first of two arbitration hearings for requested annexations into Hoschton — both related to large residential development proposals — is ahead Monday (July 10).
Arbitration for Rocklyn Homes’ request to annex 287 acres on Hwy. 53 along the city’s southern border for a proposed 1055-unit development of single-family homes and townhomes is set for 10 a.m. at the Jackson County Agricultural Center.
A second arbitration case is scheduled for Sept. 6. It involves Providence Group, which seeks to annex 33 acres fronting Pendergrass and E.G. Barnett roads as part of a proposed 389-unit gated development of single-family homes and townhomes. Paired with property already within Hoschton’s city limits, the entire proposed site is 110 acres fronting Pendergrass and E.G. Barnett roads, East Jefferson St. and West Jackson Rd.
No time or location for this arbitration hearing has been scheduled yet.
Both matters have moved to arbitration because Jackson County has objected to the annexation requests. The county contends the proposed annexations are an attempt by developers to “circumvent the Jackson County public policy findings and to site a residential development in an agriculture fringe area in Jackson County without input from the county’s citizens and taxpayers...,” the county board of commissioners wrote in May 4 letters of objection.
The letters go on to state that the annexations would have “a critical and negative impact on Jackson County.”
Citing state statutes, the county’s legal counsel sent Hoschton city attorney Abbott Hayes a June 9 letter saying the county would withdraw its objections, eliminating arbitration, if the city denied the annexations.
“To that end, we believe that the statutes contemplate a good faith settlement of the annexation dispute between the county and the city by which the city would vote to deny the proposed annexations before the arbitration hearings, and the county would then withdraw its submitted objections, thereby saving the county, city and taxpayers significant and unnecessary expense related to arbitration over the proposed development of these properties,” Paul B. Frickey of Jarrard and Davis, LLP, wrote.
The city council, however, has not denied annexation requests. Neither item appeared on the council’s June 19 voting meeting agenda following June 16 public hearings.
Both proposed developments generated pushback during the public hearings from residents who expressed concerns over the developments’ potential impact on traffic, the city’s infrastructure, public services and local schools.
Hoschton city planner Jerry Weitz recommended denial of annexations and rezonings for both developments, citing a strain on public facilities and services.
