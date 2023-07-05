New Hoschton banner

The first of two arbitration hearings for requested annexations into Hoschton — both related to large residential development proposals — is ahead Monday (July 10).

Arbitration for Rocklyn Homes’ request to annex 287 acres on Hwy. 53 along the city’s southern border for a proposed 1055-unit development of single-family homes and townhomes is set for 10 a.m. at the Jackson County Agricultural Center.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.