As of Monday (Dec. 6), Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) had 62 patients hospitalized with COVID, up by 10 over last week and double the total number of COVID patients from two weeks ago.
The system had seen a steady decline in patients for over two months, dropping to 31 on Nov. 22, but has seen another uptick since then.
Eighteen of the 62 COVID patients are being treated at NGHS’s Braselton campus.
Of those hospitalized across NGHS facilities, 81% are not fully vaccinated, while 100% of those in critical are at not fully vaccinated.
AREA CASES
Seven-day moving averages of new COVID cases were up Monday (Dec. 6) in Jackson, Hall, Barrow and Gwinnett counties compared to last week:
•Jackson County: 11.1, up 11%
•Hall County: 29.9, up 38.4%
•Barrow County: 11.6, up 43.2%
•Gwinnett County: 88.0, up 24.1%
The state’s seven-day moving average for new cases stood at 935.9 on Monday, an increase of 39 percent over last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.