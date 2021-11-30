After a steady decrease in numbers for over two months, there’s now an uptick in local COVID hospitalizations.
Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) reported 52 COVID hospitalizations on Monday (Nov. 29), an increase of 21 patients (a 67% jump) over the 31 patients that were treated across all NGHS facilities last week (Nov. 22). The 31 cases last week represented the fewest since July 22.
As of Monday, 16 of the 52 COVID patients were being treated at NGHS’s Braselton campus, double the number of patients from a week ago.
Eighty-three precent of the 52 hospitalized patients at NGHS had not been full vaccinated.
Meanwhile, area counties mostly reported fewer new COVID cases from the previous week.
Hall County dropped from a seven-day moving average of 24.0 on Nov. 22 to 20.9 on Nov. 29. Barrow County also saw a dip, falling from an average of 9.4 to 8.0, as did Gwinnett County, which dropped from an average of 91 new cases to 70.3 over the course of the week. Jackson County, however, rose slightly to an average of 10.9 Monday (Nov. 29) from 9.9 last week.
State-wide, the seven-day moving average stood at 674.1 on Monday, down from 784.4 the previous week.
STATE HEALTH DEPT. URGES VACCINATION AFTER EMERGENCE OF NEW VARIANT
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is closely monitoring the emergence of a new COVID variant first detected in southern Africa. The variant has not been detected in Georgia at this time, according to a press release.
Named Omicron by the World Health Organization (WHO), the variant has a large number of mutations. Scientists are studying the variant to determine how quickly and easily it spreads, whether it causes more severe illness and how well the current COVID vaccines will protect against it. So far, a few dozen COVID cases caused by Omicron have been identified in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium.
“What is known is that COVID vaccination helps stop transmission of infection which prevents new variants from emerging,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Vaccination is more important than ever with the emergence of this new variant and the holidays just around the corner.”
All Georgians over the age of 5 are now eligible for COVID vaccination. Booster doses of vaccine are recommended for adults 18 and older who have completed their first series of vaccine.
Individuals who have symptoms of COVID or who may have been exposed to someone with COVID should get tested. Based on available data, PCR testing can detect the presence of the Omicron variant.
To find a COVID vaccine or COVID testing location, log on to dph.ga.gov.
