Area COVID numbers — from hospitalizations to new cases — continue to fall sharply across the board.
Northeast Georgia Health System, which serves the Braselton area, reported 159 COVID hospitalizations across its campuses after treating over 300 COVID patients on Jan. 30.
Meanwhile, new COVID cases continue to decline at a sharp rate in the area.
Jackson County reported just eight new cases on Monday (Feb. 14), down from 52 just two weeks earlier (Jan. 31).
Hall County recorded 25 new cases on Feb. 14 after reporting 105 cases on Jan. 31.
Barrow County saw a drop to 13 new cases on Feb. 14 after reporting 39 on Jan. 31.
Highly-populated Gwinnett County reported just 131 new cases on Feb. 14 after registering 898 new cases on Jan. 31.
