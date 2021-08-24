COVID-19 cases continue to soar locally as the highly-contagious Delta variant drives a fourth wave of the pandemic.
As of Monday (Aug. 23), the Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) was treating 240 COVID-19 patients, up from 195 a week ago and from 32 a month ago. The 240 patients well exceed the 179 patients treated during the second peak of COVID in August of 2020.
Sixty-two of NGHS’s current COVID patients are being treated at NGHS’s Braselton hospital, up from 59 last week. The facility added a 10-bed mobile unit tent on Aug. 11 to handle overflow in the emergency department.
Eighty-six percent of COVID patients in NGHS care are unvaccinated.
“NGHS emergency departments are extremely busy due to the recent surge in COVID-19,” said Dr. Douglas Morrison, medical director of Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. “On August 11, the 10-bed tent at NGMC Braselton was put into use to help alleviate the influx of patients seeking treatment at the hospital’s ED (emergency department).
"With our ED currently treating an average of 170-200 patients per day, we have increased staffing and are safely treating patients in the tent, waiting room – wherever they may be.”
Morrison stressed that those facing a medical emergency not let COVID-19 concerns prevent them from seeking medical care.
“If you experience symptoms of stroke, heart attack, serious injury or other life-threatening medical conditions, the emergency department is the safest place to be since those patients are seen first,” he said. “Do not delay emergency medical care because of concerns about COVID-19. In a medical emergency, don’t wait — the ED is open, and our staff is prepared to care for patients as safely as possible during the pandemic.”
AREA COVID CASE NUMBERS
The average number of new COVID cases per day continued to increase in Jackson, Hall, Barrow and Gwinnett counties over the past week. Jackson, Hall and Barrow counties also saw their highest single-day totals since January on Aug. 20.
Jackson County’s seven-day moving average rose to 65.9 on Aug. 23, up from 50 on Aug. 16. That new average included 116 new cases reported on Aug. 20, the most since Jan. 12.
Gwinnett County increased to a seven-day moving average of 240 on Aug. 23 — with 362 new cases on Aug. 19 — up from an average of 212.4 on Aug. 16.
Hall County jumped to a seven-day moving average of 104.7 on Aug. 23, up from an average of 76.7 on Aug. 16. The county recorded 149 new cases on Aug. 20, its highest total since Jan. 26.
Barrow County showed a seven-day moving average of 58.4 on Aug. 23, up from an average of 44.7 on Aug. 16. It reported 108 new cases on Aug. 20, its highest single-day total since Jan. 26.
