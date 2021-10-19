7-day moving averages of new cases 

As of Oct. 18

Jackson Co.

15.6 — down 27.7% from last week

Barrow Co.

17.4 — down 17.5% from last week

Hall Co.

35.6 — down 29.2% from last week

Gwinnett Co.

138.6 — down 40% from last week

State

1,249.4 — down 32.6% from last week

COVID hospitalizations at NGHS campuses

As of Oct. 18

108 — down 28% from last week

*hospitalizations have decreased by 67% since Sept. 9

