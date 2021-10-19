7-day moving averages of new cases
As of Oct. 18
Jackson Co.
15.6 — down 27.7% from last week
Barrow Co.
17.4 — down 17.5% from last week
Hall Co.
35.6 — down 29.2% from last week
Gwinnett Co.
138.6 — down 40% from last week
State
1,249.4 — down 32.6% from last week
•••
COVID hospitalizations at NGHS campuses
As of Oct. 18
108 — down 28% from last week
*hospitalizations have decreased by 67% since Sept. 9
