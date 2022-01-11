The area surrounding Braselton continues to be among the hardest hit in the state in terms of COVID-cases as the highly-contagious omicron variant continues to tear through the population.
As of Monday (Jan. 10), Jackson, Hall and Barrow counties all ranked in the top 10 in the state in COVID cases per 100,000, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Jason County ranked fourth with a rate of 20,518.07 cases per 100,000. Hall County was fifth with a rate of 19,353.13, and Barrow County seventh with a rate of 18,816.2.
Meanwhile, Jackson, Hall, Barrow and Gwinnett counties all saw single-day records for new cases last week.
Jackson County reported a record 222 new cases on Jan. 6, while on the same day Hall County recorded a record 494 new cases and Barrow County a record 297 cases. Gwinnett County reported a record 2,217 new cases on Jan. 7.
The state hit a record 21,276 new cases on Jan. 7, dwarfing third- and fourth-wave peaks of the pandemic.
NGHS now at 262 COVID patients
The Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) was treating 262 COVID patients on Monday (Jan. 10), up from 202 last week Sixty-seven COVID patients were being treated at NGHS’s Braselton campus.
As of Monday, 71% of all NGHS COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.
The system’s record for hospitalizations is 355, which it reached in January of 2021 during the third wave of the pandemic. Forth-wave cases peaked at 333 at NGHS in September of 2021.
