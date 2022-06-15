Frank Cox, pastor of North Metro Baptist Church that is planning to relocate from Lawrenceville to Braselton, was a last-minute candidate to lead the Southern Baptist Convention.
Ultimately, a moderate pastor from Texas was named as the new president of the nation's largest Protestant denomination during voting on June 14.
Cox became the fourth candidate to contend for the position. One candidate, Tom Ascol of Florida, represented the group's right-wing candidacy at the group's annual meeting and reacted to Cox's entry by saying it was a ploy to draw votes away from the Ascol candidacy.
Cox has been a leading figure in the Baptist community and served as president of the Georgia Baptist Convention in 1997-1998.
In May, the Braselton Town Council unanimously approved a conditional use for 34 acres at the intersection of Hwy. 124 and Hwy. 211 for North Metro First Baptist Church of Gwinnett to build a new campus.
The property, which abuts I-85, lies within the Hwy. 211 Overlay District, requiring the conditional use.
Cox, who has served as North Metro’s pastor for 42 years, told Braselton’s planning board in late April that the church has 350-400 families from the area and wanted to follow the growth.
