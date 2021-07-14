Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on July 8 at the 133 block of Lester Woods Ct in Lilburn where a dog was found and removed from the home.
The residents were not at home during the blaze.
Crews arrived to find a working fire with heavy dark smoke showing from the rear of a single-family, split-level dwelling. Fire crews deployed a fire attack hose line to combat the fire. The second unit on scene deployed an additional hose line and the fire was brought under control. The dog was found during the primary search and was removed from the house. Crews outside utilized a Pet Oxygen Mask to help with the dog’s recovery.
The fire investigator responded, and after speaking with the resident, it was determined that the fire was accidental and started on the back deck and spread into the home.
Gwinnett fire investigators seeking leads in Norcross arson case
Gwinnett County fire investigators are trying to determine who is responsible for starting two fires at an apartment complex during the early morning hours of June 27. A fire was in the breezeway and in an area of pine straw.
The incident occurred at 1705 Club Parkway in unincorporated Norcross. According to the lead investigator, thermal heat from the fire caused damage to the exterior of the building.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Gwinnett Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Georgia Arson Control, Inc. offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for arson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.