High schools in the Braselton area topped the state graduation rate last year.
The Georgia Department of Education released the 2019 four-year cohort graduation rates last week. High schools across the Braselton area topped the state's rate of 82-percent.
Details include:
•Jackson County Comprehensive High School 94.6
•Mill Creek High School — 90.7
•Flowery Branch High School — 94.2
•Winder-Barrow High School — 84.8
•Jefferson High School — 95.9
•Buford High School — 92.6
Most schools also showed an increase in graduation rate over the previous year, except for Mill Creek and Buford, which both saw slight decreases. MCHS's 2018 rate was 93.8-percent, while Buford's totaled at 93.2.
