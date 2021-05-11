Braselton area counties are still below the state average when looking at the number of residents vaccinated.
Gwinnett County has the highest vaccine rate in the four-county area and is just shy of the state average.
Details include:
•State: 36%, at least one dose; 28%, fully vaccinated
•Barrow: 24%, at least one dose; 19% fully vaccinated
•Gwinnett: 35% at least one dose; 27%, fully vaccinated
•Hall: 28%, at least one dose; 22%, fully vaccinated
•Jackson: 27%, at least one dose; 22%, fully vaccinated
NGHS TOTALS
Northeast Georgia Health System was treating 42 positive COVID patients as of May 10, up slightly from the week prior (May 3), when the system-wide total was 36.
But the number of COVID patients at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton decreased this week, down from 12 on May 3 to seven on May 10.
