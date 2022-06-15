Plans for Braselton’s first-ever art festival are taking shape.
The town’s downtown development authority (DDA) announced during its June 9 meeting a live-mural painting event, dubbed the “Art-Ragous’ festival, to be held on the Braselton Town Green on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We’re super excited about it,” DDA member Cheri Huff said. “We’ve all been wanting to do this for a long time — to have a true art festival and to really start art installation as well.”
The event will feature selected artists assigned to an 8 x 7 panel on one of three 8 x 8 x 8 plywood cubes to be placed on the town green.
Downtown leaders, in partnership with Braselton’s new art council, are currently seeking artists for the event. Artists will be paid $500 per panel.
The town will sell sponsorships for the sides of each cube.
The mural cubes will then be relocated throughout downtown for a year.
The event will include an estimated 35-40 vendors on the town green and live music.
In other business, the Braselton DDA:
•approved a recommendation to appoint Hollie Ansley, Mitch Chapman and Lyn Rooks to new four-year terms. Those recommendations will be submitted to the town council.
•reviewed a $106,085 proposed budget for fiscal year 2023, down $24,250 from the FY 2022 budget. The DDA will vote on the budget during a June 22 (5:30 p.m.) called meeting.
•heard that proceeds from the DDA’s annual Toast for Braselton fundraiser, held last month, could clear $70,000, “which is a lot more than I thought we could ever do going into it,” Chapman said.
•voted to spend $900 to have the DDA’s Harrison St. property appraised. The move came following a closed session.
