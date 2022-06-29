More than a week after an Atlanta man disappeared in Lake Lanier near Holiday Marina, his body has been recovered, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office. Kaiyan Ding, 29, was on a pontoon boat with friends on Saturday, June 18, when he went in to the lake to retrieve a hat. He went under the water and never resurfaced.
Ding’s body was discovered and retrieved around 2 p.m. Monday, June 27, by Lanier Recovery Divers, a private diving company. The company called 911 and officials from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene. DNR then contacted the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team to provide mutual aid.
Dive team officials said the victim’s body was located in 76 feet of water close to the area where he disappeared.
Ding’s body was returned to shore just after 3 p.m.
