An ambulatory surgery center being constructed at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton is projected to open in either August or September. 

 Photo courtesy of NGMC-Braselton

A hospital official is targeting a possible later-summer opening for the Northeast Georgia Health System’s ambulatory surgery center in Braselton.

Construction for the surgery center, dedicated to outpatient procedures, began in April.

