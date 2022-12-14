A hospital official is targeting a possible later-summer opening for the Northeast Georgia Health System’s ambulatory surgery center in Braselton.
Construction for the surgery center, dedicated to outpatient procedures, began in April.
“I think we’re looking at opening some time at this point in the August-September range,” said Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC)-Braselton President Anthony Williamson.
The three-story, 90,000-square-foot facility is under construction on NGMC-Braselton’s Hwy. 347 campus and was originally on pace to open in May or June. Williamson noted that construction will still likely wrap up in June, but staffing the building and supplying it will likely take another two or three months.
Williamson said supply issues related to medical gas materials and equipment have caused the longest construction delays.
“That one probably set us back the most,” Williamson said.
Williamson said the project will still likely cost close to the original $52 million price tag.
The facility will house the out-patient surgery center on the first floor, which will include four operating rooms and two procedure suites. The other two floors will be used for physician office space.
The center will help the Braselton campus handle its heavy surgery load which stands at roughly 700 procedures a month. Williamson noted that surgeries patients postponed during the pandemic are being addressed now.
“Both here and in Gainesville, our surgery numbers have been very strong in ’22,” Williamson said.
The facility will initially be geared toward orthopedic surgeries, but Williamson said the hope is to phase-in specialities like urology and gynecology.
Williamson noted that surgeries performed in the ambulatory surgery center will typically be less complex than those done in the hospital and generally cost less.
“We’re going to have a large focus on our mission — we’re a non-profit organization — so a big part of this project is our commitment to also serve the indigent population,” he said. “We will be leveraging the new platform there to help us fulfill that overall mission.”
Williamson said NGMC-Braselton is eager to serve a fast-growing area within the I-85 coordinator.
“Just seeing the volume of growth that we continue to see in our residential roof tops, we’re just trying to keep up with it,” he said.
The construction of the ambulatory surgery center comes as NGMS-Braselton recently announced a major expansion of its campus. That project will add 235,000 square feet of clinical space, including two new patient-care floors and 150 licensed acute care beds, bringing the hospital’s total licensed bed count to 284. The project will also expand the emergency department from 23 to 46 rooms, among other additions. The project, slated for completion in 2026, will cost $565 million.
Williamson noted that the Braselton campus opened in 2015 with 100 beds. The hospital is now moving toward 300 beds with an emergency department that’s doubling and operating rooms that are also doubling.
“So, it’s exciting to be a part of that, to be able to have a leadership and governing board that supports the growth and have the wherewithal to be able to do it,” he said. “Again, that’s our mission. We’re here to serve the community and feel very fortunate to be in a position to be able to grow these healthcare resources for the community’s benefit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.