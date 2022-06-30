As criminal investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office continue their search for evidence in connection with last week’s discovery of a woman’s body in Flowery Branch, they have released sketches of the victim as well as a person of interest in the case, according to the press release.
The victim’s body was found on Monday, June 20 in a wooded area on Paradise Point Rd. Further forensic testing is underway to determine the cause and time of death.
At this time, the identity of the woman is unknown. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance, and a forensic sketch artist has created a drawing of what the victim may have looked like. Based on the drawing and preliminary information from the autopsy, the victim is believed to be a woman, possibly of mixed race, in her late 20s to mid-30s.
In addition, the GBI forensic sketch artist has created a drawing of a person of interest in the case. Investigators were able to obtain video of that person and a vehicle. The person of interest is a white male, possibly in his late 20s to late 30s, between 5’8” and 5’11” with a stocky build. The vehicle appears to be a dark grey late-model SUV.
Any citizens who might recognize the victim, the person of interest or the vehicle are asked to contact our investigators with any information that might help in this case. Tipsters may leave information for Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators at IntelRequest@hallcounty.org or 770-503-3232. Any tips can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.